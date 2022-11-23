Cocoa Beach Art Show brings 150 artists from across US for 2-day festival

COCOA BEACH, Fla. – Artists near and far are heading to Cocoa Beach this weekend to participate in this year’s art show.

The Cocoa Beach Art Show kicks off Friday and runs through Sunday evening in downtown.

[TRENDING: TSA officer finds feline fare-dodger in checked bag headed to Central Florida | WATCH: Sedan driver flees after hitting, injuring 12-year-old bicyclist in Orange County | Become a News 6 Insider]

The art show will feature a Friday Night Street Party from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. The Cocoa Beach Art Show opens at 9 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday and ends at 5 p.m. each day.

There will be live music from the following:

Love Valley (Friday)

Radio Romance (Friday)

Aquanuts (Saturday)

Chase & Mondo Tikis (Saturday)

Whiskey JuJu (Saturday)

Karalyn & The Dawn Patrol (Saturday)

Kevin Ebright (Sunday)

Cherry Down (Sunday)

Tru Phonic (Sunday)

The show is free for visitors.

Click here to learn more.

Check out every episode of Riff On This in the media player below: