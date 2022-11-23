70º

Cocoa Beach Art Show brings 150 artists from across US for 2-day festival

Festival is free all weekend

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

COCOA BEACH, Fla. – Artists near and far are heading to Cocoa Beach this weekend to participate in this year’s art show.

The Cocoa Beach Art Show kicks off Friday and runs through Sunday evening in downtown.

The art show will feature a Friday Night Street Party from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. The Cocoa Beach Art Show opens at 9 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday and ends at 5 p.m. each day.

There will be live music from the following:

  • Love Valley (Friday)
  • Radio Romance (Friday)
  • Aquanuts (Saturday)
  • Chase & Mondo Tikis (Saturday)
  • Whiskey JuJu (Saturday)
  • Karalyn & The Dawn Patrol (Saturday)
  • Kevin Ebright (Sunday)
  • Cherry Down (Sunday)
  • Tru Phonic (Sunday)

The show is free for visitors.

Click here to learn more.

About the Author:

Brenda Argueta is a digital journalist who joined ClickOrlando.com in March 2021. She graduated from UCF and returned to Central Florida after working in Colorado.

