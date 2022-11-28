Dunkin’ offers free coffee for Florida residents on Giving Tuesday

Dunkin’ is offering a “cup of thanks” to Florida residents on Giving Tuesday, in honor of the state’s resilience and recovery efforts following hurricanes Ian and Nicole.

[TRENDING: New video shows man missing since Thanksgiving | Scantily clad Jacksonville Jaguars mascot causes social media stir during game | Become a News 6 Insider]

Participating locations will be giving free medium hot or iced coffee on Tuesday, Nov. 29.

“This Giving Tuesday, we are sharing a cup of thanks with the people of Florida who have given so much of their time and resources to help their neighbors recover,” Dunkin’ field marketing manager Erica Roomy said in a release. “It has been amazing to see the resilience of Florida residents, and this is Dunkin’s small way of showing our support to those who have gone above and beyond to give so much to others in need.”

[ADD YOUR BUSINESS TO THE FLORIDA FOODIE DIRECTORY]

The offer does not include cold brew, nitro cold brew or frozen coffee and there is a limit of one coffee per guest.

Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below: