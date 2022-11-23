Thai Super Bowl takes up residence inside Orlando’s Lotte Market

ORLANDO, Fla. – A new restaurant offering up authentic Thai street food has set up shop inside Orlando Lotte Market.

Thai Super Bowl, which is now in its soft opening, took over the space previously occupied by Taglish, which is run by Michelin-starred chef Mike Collantes.

“He’s actually my friend. We went to school together,” said Thai Super Bowl’s owner, Ittiwat Suntron.

Collantes tipped Suntron off about the space at Lotte, opening up as Taglish was moving out.

Thai Super Bowl is actually Suntron’s third restaurant in Orlando and fourth restaurant overall. He also owns The Ribhouse in Lakeland as well as Oishi Japanese restaurant and Isan Zaap in Orlando, the latter of which just opened in early 2022.

“We tried to bring traditional Thai food to Orlando. We try to make some different concepts,” Suntron said.

In addition to owning several restaurants of his own, Suntron grew up in Orlando’s food scene. His father owns Thai Thani, which has two locations: one on International Drive and another on Sand Lake Road.

“I’ve been in the restaurant business for 20 years. I mean, I work from the ground up, you know, from the kitchen all the way to manager,” Suntron said.

The business owner said he learned a lot about the restaurant business from his father, both good and bad.

“The more mistakes we have, the better way for you to learn,” he said. “So I learned a lot of mistakes from him. And I won’t make the same mistake.”

Suntron said the signature dish at Thai Super Bowl is Kaho Man Gai.

“It’s just simple steamed chicken over the ginger rice,” he said. “That’s our number one signature. It is really good.”

In addition to rice bowls, the restaurant also offers noodle dishes like Pad Thai and Pad Kee Mao, also known as drunken noodles, and soups such as Tom Yum Goong; a hot and sour seafood soup, and Tom Kha Kai; a stew with coconut milk and chicken.

Food from Thai Super Bowl (Thai Super Bowl)

Even though he just opened Thai Super Bowl, Suntron already has his sights set on opening another restaurant.

“My next one will be a little bit like fusion, like Thai and sushi — Asian-style fusion,” he said.

Suntron said he hopes to open up this new restaurant sometime in the next years, either in the Lake Nona or Windermere area.