Man accused of killing relative in Flagler home faces new charges

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A man who is accused of killing one of his relatives and attacking another now faces new charges, including sexual battery, nearly a month after his violent arrest, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Luke Ingram, 19, now faces charges of first-degree murder and sexual battery with a deadly weapon in the death of an elderly relative.

Ingram previously faced a charge of second-degree murder, but the charges were upgraded, according to a news release. Deputies said Ingram beat the victim and strangled the man with his bare hands. Investigators believe the sexual battery occurred as the victim was dying.

Ingram was arrested in the early morning of Nov. 9 at a home on Clermont Court near Palm Coast.

Investigators said they were called to the home just before 3 a.m. after a man ran to a neighbor’s home bruised and bleeding, asking for help.

The victim said his relative, Ingram, had attacked him and another relative.

Deputies said they arrived at the home and found Ingram holding a blunt object with another man lying bloody on the floor.

Investigators ordered Ingram outside, which he did, but then stopped obeying commands, records show. Deputies said they then zapped the 19-year-old with a Taser, but he began to struggle. Ingram was shocked three times before he was finally cuffed, the affidavit said.

First responders attempted to help the victim on the floor, but he was pronounced dead.

The victim who survived the attack said Ingram had dinner with the other two men the night before, but was quiet and had been staring at the victims throughout the meal, records show. The man said he then went into his bedroom and locked the door because of Ingram’s behavior, the affidavit said.

The man said he came out of his room when he heard screaming and saw the other victim on the floor, according to deputies. Investigators said the man tried to call for help, but Ingram attacked him and choked him before he was able to get away and find help.

Once Ingram was brought into an interview room for questioning, he again fought with deputies, biting one twice before he could be restrained again, records show.

In addition to the murder and sexual battery charges, Ingram faces charges of domestic violence battery by strangulation, resisting arrest with violence and aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer.

