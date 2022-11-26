77º

51-year-old woman killed in Flagler County hit-and-run, troopers say

Crash happened around 9:35 a.m. along US-1 south of Plantation Bay Road

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A Fort Lauderdale woman was killed after being hit by a vehicle in Flagler County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened on Saturday around 9:35 a.m. along US-1 south of Plantation Bay Road when troopers said they were notified of “a person lying in the center grass median,” according to the crash report.

According to the FHP, the 51-year-old woman was walking when she was struck by a pickup truck that left the scene. She was pronounced dead at the scene by Flagler County Fire and Rescue.

Troopers said the vehicle that hit the woman and left the scene is a dark metallic gray or blue 2016 to 2018 Chevrolet Silverado or GMC Sierra pickup truck which should have heavy left front damage to the headlight assembly and the left fender area.

Anyone with information about this hit and run crash is asked to call the Florida Highway Patrol at *FHP or 904-359-6572.

No other details were shared.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.

