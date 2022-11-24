65-year-old struck, killed while crossing highway in Brevard County

Lines painted on the center of a road.

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A 65-year-old Cocoa Beach man was fatally struck after walking into the southbound lane of U.S. Highway 1 Wednesday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

In a release, troopers said the man walked into the roadway — not in a marked crosswalk — near Broadway Boulevard at about 5:50 p.m., which is when he entered the path of an oncoming truck driving south.

As a result, the truck struck the 65-year-old, who died at the scene, the release shows. The truck driver was not injured and remained at the scene, troopers said.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

