WATCH: Cape Coral officer jumps into canal to save driver in sinking car

CAPE CORAL, Fla. – A Cape Coral police officer jumped into action after a driver and her car ended up in a canal, according to the police department.

The car traveled into the canal at about 3 a.m. Tuesday morning and Cape Canaveral Officer Kwesi Johnson jumped in after it to rescue the driver inside, police said.

Video of the rescue shows Johnson breaking open the car window, grabbing the driver and pulling her onto land.

The driver could be heard in the video telling officers that there was no one else in the vehicle. She added that she wasn’t injured and “just scared.”

“Officer Johnson is a true hero in blue,” the police department stated following the rescue.

