Disaster assistance center to operate out of Daytona Beach in wake of Ian, Nicole

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The U.S. Small Business Administration will be operating a Mobile Disaster Assistance Center in Daytona Beach this week to help residents impacted by Florida’s recent hurricanes.

The center is set to operate out of Allen Chapel A.M.E. Church, located at 580 George W. Engram Blvd., from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

SBA customer service representatives will be on-site to assist business owners and residents with filling disaster loan applications and to provide updates on existing applications.

This comes as Florida continues its ongoing recovery efforts in the wake of Hurricanes Ian and Nicole, with a statewide disaster declaration signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis heading to President Joe Biden for federal approval.

To register online for disaster assistance, click here.

