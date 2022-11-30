Melbourne Beach Christmas display damaged by grinch

MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. – Christmas festivities were hampered earlier this week in the town of Melbourne Beach when holiday decorations near Ryckman Park were vandalized beyond repair, according to a news release Monday.

The vandalism impacted lights that had been installed by the town’s public works team along and near a pier, part of the community’s new look for the season.

[TRENDING: Driver killed in West Melbourne fireworks store inferno was on way to pick up his children, FHP says | 2 taken into custody after fleeing authorities, crashing in Brevard County, deputies say | Become a News 6 Insider]

A tree-lighting ceremony is planned Friday in Ryckman Park, yet the town stated it wouldn’t be able to secure and install replacements for the lights in time for the holidays.

On Facebook however, some commenters beneath the town’s initial post about the vandalism offered to volunteer their own lights, services and donations to remedy this grinch’s doing.

According to the town, other recent incidents of vandalism have been noted in Ryckman Park. The Melbourne Beach Police Department shared the town’s Facebook post, offering a way to reach a dispatcher in order to report suspicious activity.

News 6 has reached out to Melbourne Beach’s police and public works departments to learn more about what’s to come, as well as if the town plans to follow up with any potential last-minute volunteer efforts. This story will be updated if our inquiries are taken.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: