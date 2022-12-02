Kelly’s Homemade Ice Cream serving fa la la flavor favorites for holiday season

ORLANDO, Fla. – Certain flavors can only be associated with the holidays, and Kelly’s Homemade Ice Cream is churning up plenty of them throughout the month of December.

Flavors such as Ginger Snap, Candy Cane and Hot Cocoa are returning to the freezer, and for the shop’s newest flavor, owner Kelly Seidl had some help.

“Coquito was inspired by members of our staff,” Seidl said.

Coquito — which means “little coconut” in Spanish — originated in Puerto Rico. Instead of doing the familiar cocktail, just add a couple scoops of coquito ice cream into a blender, add rum, and you’ve got yourself a thicker version of the holiday drink.

Coquito, Kelly's newest holiday flavor, in milkshake form. (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved)

December featured flavors

Velvet Cookie Swirl: Red velvet ice cream swirled with sugar cookie ice cream & layered with chopped sugar cookie pieces using Southern Home Bakery recipe.

*NEW* Coquito: Seasonal creamy ice cream with coconut, rum and spices.

Hot Cocoa: Swiss Miss Hot Cocoa ice cream layered with mini marshmallows.

Candy Cane: Candy cane peppermint ice cream layered with crushed candy cane pieces.

Ginger Snap - Brown sugar ginger snap ice cream layered with crushed ginger snap cookies.

Cranberry Orange Ginger Sorbet - A refreshing dairy-free treat. Great for mimosas, mocktails or by itself.

Featured flavors will be available at most scoop shops and counters or until they sell out. All flavors can be served in scoop or milkshake form.

Along with the special edition flavors, Kelly’s will also be slicing up holiday ice cream pies.

A flight of Kelly's holiday ice cream flavors. (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved)

