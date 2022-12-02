Man dead after shooting in Orange County, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man died after a shooting in Orange County Friday afternoon, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said they responded to a shooting call at the 1400 block of Dean Road around 2 p.m. Upon arrival, investigators said they found a man in his 50s who had been shot.

Union Park Elementary School, which is located near where the shooting was reported, was placed on a “secure” status Friday due to police activity, though all students and staff were safe, district officials told News 6.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he later died, according to deputies.

No other information is available at this time. Check back here for updates.

