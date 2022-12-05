Man stabbed, nearly killed in Orlando over bottle of cologne, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 57-year-old man faces charges of attempted murder after stabbing another man over a bottle of cologne, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Police said that on Nov. 25 around 10:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Ossie Street, a man was stabbed and left with several wounds on his chest, arm and leg.

After the stabbing, the man then sought help with security at the Coalition for the Homeless, according to Orlando police.

OPD said their Crime Center was able to locate surveillance video that showed a man using a metal pole and a knife to attack the victim.

Surveillance video footage of Gary K. Gangloff releases by the Orlando Police Department (Orlando Police)

Detectives said that they were able to identify the suspect as Gary K. Gangloff during their investigation with the help of the surveillance video.

While in custody, Gangloff told investigators that a fight ensued because he thought the victim stole his cologne and that “he also warned the victim this would happen if it was not returned,” according to police.

According to OPD, Gangoff spent a combined 30 years in prison and was recently released in May.

Gangloff faces charges of attempted murder with a weapon.

