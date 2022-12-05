66º

Pedestrian struck, killed while crossing Orange County road, FHP says

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A pedestrian was struck and killed Monday morning as she was crossing a road in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal wreck happened around 6:10 a.m. on Goldenrod Road at Toledo Street.

The FHP said a green Ford Explorer was traveling north when it struck the pedestrian.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where she died, according to troopers.

No other details have been released.

