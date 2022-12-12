Florida will need 500K housing units by 2030 with growing population, experts say

Florida will need more than 500,000 additional housing units by 2030, officials say.

ORLANDO, Fla. – The latest research project by Florida Apartment Association is tracking the state’s growing housing needs with a brand-new website—BuildFlorida2030.com.

The site shows a dashboard that includes renters’ current percentage along with land and construction costs by county.

It’s set up to help residents, alongside state and local policymakers, access information about their communities.

“I think the big key takeaway is that Florida, we know Florida has been growing at a tremendous rate over the past decade or so,” Amanda White with FAA said.

White explained right now the Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford metro area has a shortage of 10,000 apartment units.

“Between 2010 and 2020 for example, the state grew by 15%, which amounts to 2.7 million people, (and) rank(s) second overall (in state growth) after Texas,” she said.

According to FAA, Florida’s population is projected to grow by 3.2 million by 2030, which means the state needs 570,000 housing units by then.

“I think the pandemic really changed the dynamic and people are able to work from anywhere and I think a lot of states in the Sunbelt like Florida that have great weather, beautiful, natural resources and beaches and things of that nature, I think it really attracted folks to live where they want to live,” White said.

FAA, along with the Florida Realtors, sued to block Orange County’s rent control ordinance.

