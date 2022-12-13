Central Florida evangelical leader to attend Respect for Marriage signing

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A Central Florida evangelical leader is headed to the White House to celebrate the signing of the Respect for Marriage bill.

Pastor Joel Hunter will travel to Washington DC for Tuesday’s signing ceremony. The bill extends federal marriage protections to gay and interracial marriages in the U.S.

Pastor Hunter identifies as a conservative, but he said that when it comes to gay marriage, he’s an outspoken supporter.

“We ought to be the first ones in line to see that people are treated equally and loved with respect and dignity,” Hunter said. “My branch of the church observes traditional marriage and interprets the scriptures in a traditional way. The rub comes, though, when you think that you can’t pride by that and still love people and respect people and give people dignity.”

Hunter is no stranger to liberal circles after serving as a spiritual advisor for President Obama.

“It doesn’t mean that we can’t love each other and respect each other and be a community together,” Hunter said.

Hunter said that following the 2016 Pulse massacre, he’s worked to bridge the gap between evangelicals and the gay community.

“Just having the conversation helps us to understand more. Helps us to see there are other people on the other side with reasonable arguments,” Hunter said.

President Biden is scheduled to host the bill signing ceremony at 3:30 pm on the South Lawn of the White House.

