Space Coast to celebrate Hanukkah with Menorah parade, music festival

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Space Coast is ready to make some waves with its Hanukkah celebration Sunday afternoon.

The Chabad of the Space Coast is hosting a free Hanukkah festival and menorah parade, which departs from Chabad in Satellite Beach at 3:30 p.m. and travels to Chabad in Viera, located at 7350 Lake Andrew Drive in Melbourne, according to the organization’s website.

[TRENDING: ‘Toby did this:’ 17-year-old stabbed mother multiple times, attacked her with frying pan, police say | Missing Sumter teen found dead in apparent homicide, deputies say | Become a News 6 Insider]

All vehicles participating in the parade must arrive at its starting location by 2:30 p.m. Those interested in mounting a menorah to their vehicle are encouraged to arrive at 2 p.m., when distribution begins on a first-come, first-served basis.

Cars that arrive later than those times are still invited to participate, but menorahs will not be guaranteed.

[SIGN UP! Get the Central Florida Happenings newsletter here | Check out more Central Florida Happenings]

Chanukah Parade flags, and other items, will also be available for purchase before the parade.

The music festival and menorah lighting will then begin at the parade’s end at 4 p.m., the website reads. There, guests can enjoy a concert by Argentine-Israeli musician Yehuda Glantz, acrobatic shows by the African High Flyers, food and more.

For more information on the parade, click here. Festival information can be found here.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: