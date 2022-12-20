64º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Miami Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert hosts toy giveaway in New Smyrna Beach

Giveaway happening at 1 p.m. at 214 Sams Ave.

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Tags: Volusia County, New Smyrna Beach, Sports, Miami Dolphins, NFL, Raheem Mostert, Holidays
Raheem Mostert preps toy giveaway in New Smyrna Beach (Raheem Mostert)

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert is giving away toys to children on Tuesday in New Smyrna Beach.

Mostert will be handing out toys at 1 p.m. at 214 Sams Ave., the City Commission Annex.

[TRENDING: Food Network star Guy Fieri delivers tasty Christmas gift to Ocala police | Winter is coming: Rain in Central Florida ahead of Arctic blast | Become a News 6 Insider]

“The toy drive effort is on behalf of his Raheem Mostert Waves of Success Foundation, recently founded with wife Devon Mostert, to provide youth opportunities through scholarships, programming, and real-life experiences,” a release said.

Mostert, a native of New Smyrna Beach, was honored by the city on Feb. 2, 2020, with officials declaring it as as “Raheem Mostert Day” because he was playing in the Super Bowl that day with the San Francisco 49ers.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Brenda Argueta is a digital journalist who joined ClickOrlando.com in March 2021. She graduated from UCF and returned to Central Florida after working in Colorado.

email