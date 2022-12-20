Miami Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert hosts toy giveaway in New Smyrna Beach

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert is giving away toys to children on Tuesday in New Smyrna Beach.

Mostert will be handing out toys at 1 p.m. at 214 Sams Ave., the City Commission Annex.

“The toy drive effort is on behalf of his Raheem Mostert Waves of Success Foundation, recently founded with wife Devon Mostert, to provide youth opportunities through scholarships, programming, and real-life experiences,” a release said.

Mostert, a native of New Smyrna Beach, was honored by the city on Feb. 2, 2020, with officials declaring it as as “Raheem Mostert Day” because he was playing in the Super Bowl that day with the San Francisco 49ers.

WE DID IT! We filled an entire box truck! Thank you to everyone who came out last night to @PER4ORM for the first annual @rmwosfoundation Christmas Toy Drive! Looking forward to making a lot of kids smile today 🙏🏾🎁 pic.twitter.com/HSAjcI0STN — Raheem Mostert (@RMos_8Ball) December 20, 2022

