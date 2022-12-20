Orlando Hideaway Bar reopens after car crashes into it, raises money for victims

ORLANDO, Fla. – An Orlando bar is back open two days after a truck crashed into it, injuring four people, and it’s going ahead with a holiday party to raise money for the victims.

The Hideaway Bar on Virginia Drive announced it was officially back open earlier Tuesday and that it was going ahead with the annual Hideaway Christmas Party from 8 p.m. until midnight.

The bar said it would be raising money for the victims of the crash and their families, and was looking for donations for an auction.

Orlando police said Jackson Click, 45, crashed his pickup truck into the bar on Sunday. According to court records, Click’s blood alcohol level from samples was .315 and .324, about four times over the legal limit to drive in Florida.

Click is facing DUI with serious bodily injury charges.

The four people who were hurt are all expected to recover.

