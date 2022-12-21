59º

16-year-old critically injured in shooting at Orlando apartment complex

Police investigate shooting at Isle Apartments on Long Road

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 16-year-old was shot and critically injured early Wednesday at an Orlando apartment complex, police said.

The shooting was reported around 1:20 a.m. at the Isle Apartments along Long Road near Orange Blossom Trail.

Orlando police said officers were called to the apartment complex and found the teen suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

No other details about the shooting have been released.

An investigation is ongoing.

