16-year-old critically injured in shooting at Orlando apartment complex

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 16-year-old was shot and critically injured early Wednesday at an Orlando apartment complex, police said.

The shooting was reported around 1:20 a.m. at the Isle Apartments along Long Road near Orange Blossom Trail.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Orlando police said officers were called to the apartment complex and found the teen suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

No other details about the shooting have been released.

An investigation is ongoing.

Check back for updates.