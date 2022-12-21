Woman shot near Orlando, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman in her 50s was shot near Orlando Tuesday evening, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office
Deputies said they responded to John Young Parkway and Americana Boulevard at around 9:49 p.m. after receiving reports about a shooting in the area.
[TRENDING: Food Network star Guy Fieri delivers tasty Christmas gift to Ocala police | Winter is coming: Rain in Central Florida ahead of Arctic blast | Become a News 6 Insider]
Upon arrival, deputies found a woman in her 50s who had been shot, deputies said. The sheriff’s office announced the woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
No information about potential suspects or details of the shooting are available at this time.
Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: