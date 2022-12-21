Woman shot near Orlando, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman in her 50s was shot near Orlando Tuesday evening, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office

Deputies said they responded to John Young Parkway and Americana Boulevard at around 9:49 p.m. after receiving reports about a shooting in the area.

Upon arrival, deputies found a woman in her 50s who had been shot, deputies said. The sheriff’s office announced the woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No information about potential suspects or details of the shooting are available at this time.

