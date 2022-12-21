2 found dead at Orlando home during well-being check

ORLANDO, Fla. – Two people were found dead during a well-being check at an Orlando home Tuesday, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Police said officers were called for a well-being check around 5:23 p.m. at a home along the 900 block of Floral Drive.

Upon arrival, officers found the two people inside the home, police said. No information was provided on the cause of death or identities of the victims.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.

