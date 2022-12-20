65º

LIVE

Local News

WATCH: Surveillance video shows SUV slam into Orlando GameStop during burglary

Break-in caused $60K worth of damage to the store

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

Tags: Orlando, Orange County, Crime

ORLANDO, Fla. – Surveillance video released Tuesday shows an early morning burglary at an Orlando GameStop where crooks used an SUV to smash through the front entrance of the building.

The break-in happened Monday around 3 a.m. at the GameStop located at 2907 E. Colonial Drive near Orlando Fashion Square.

[TRENDING: Food Network star Guy Fieri delivers tasty Christmas gift to Ocala police | Winter is coming: Rain in Central Florida ahead of Arctic blast | Become a News 6 Insider]

The video shows the silver Hyundai Tucson violently back into the store, sending displays and debris flying across the floor.

A car was found fully inside an Orlando Gamestop after a burglary report, police said. (Orlando Police Department)

The surveillance video then shows at least two people, dressed almost entirely in black, running through the store grabbing gaming consoles and accessories.

The thieves also made their way into a back room where they rummaged through boxes and grabbed more items.

According to a heavily redacted case report from Orlando police, the crooks made off with several Xbox consoles. In all, police said the thieves made off with $1,259.88 worth of merchandise and caused about $60,000 worth of damage to the store.

If you have any information about the burglary, call Orlando police at 321-235-5300.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Thomas Mates is a digital storyteller for News 6 and ClickOrlando.com. He also produces the podcast Florida Foodie. Thomas is originally from Northeastern Pennsylvania and worked in Portland, Oregon before moving to Central Florida in August 2018. He graduated from Temple University with a degree in Journalism in 2010.

email