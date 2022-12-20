WATCH: Surveillance video shows SUV slam into Orlando GameStop during burglary

ORLANDO, Fla. – Surveillance video released Tuesday shows an early morning burglary at an Orlando GameStop where crooks used an SUV to smash through the front entrance of the building.

The break-in happened Monday around 3 a.m. at the GameStop located at 2907 E. Colonial Drive near Orlando Fashion Square.

The video shows the silver Hyundai Tucson violently back into the store, sending displays and debris flying across the floor.

A car was found fully inside an Orlando Gamestop after a burglary report, police said. (Orlando Police Department)

The surveillance video then shows at least two people, dressed almost entirely in black, running through the store grabbing gaming consoles and accessories.

The thieves also made their way into a back room where they rummaged through boxes and grabbed more items.

According to a heavily redacted case report from Orlando police, the crooks made off with several Xbox consoles. In all, police said the thieves made off with $1,259.88 worth of merchandise and caused about $60,000 worth of damage to the store.

If you have any information about the burglary, call Orlando police at 321-235-5300.

On 12/19 at approximately 3 a.m., north units responded to 2907 E Colonial Drive reference a burglary to GameStop. Unknown suspects gained access by driving a car into the business. If anyone has info that can help us capture the suspects, please contact OPD or @CrimelineFL. pic.twitter.com/dOK03WkwqC — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) December 20, 2022

