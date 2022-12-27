Volusia deputies ask for help finding armed robber seen on gas station video

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – After a gas station near Ormond Beach was robbed last week, Volusia County deputies released video to get more information from the public about the robber’s identity.

The armed robbery happened on Dec. 19 at the Chevron station located at 1716 Ocean Shore Boulevard around 9:47 p.m., deputies said.

The robber used a handgun and demanded money from the gas station clerk, who complied with the demands, deputies said.

Video shows Volusia County robber (Volusia County Sheriff's Office)

In a release, the sheriff’s office announced that the suspect is believed to be a white male wearing dark clothes, gloves and a bandana over his face. Pictures show that he wore shoes with red, gray and black patterns on them.

On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office released video showing the armed robbery taking place. Deputies said they hope to get information about the man’s identity by posting the footage online.

Anyone with information on the identity of the person in the video is urged to contact the sheriff’s office at (386) 323-0151 or email dmcintosho@vcso.us. An anonymous tip can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 888-277-TIPS or the P3 Tips app.

Crime Stoppers tips could be eligible for a cash reward.

