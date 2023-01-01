VIDEO: Titusville firefighters tame burning garage

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – Firefighters descended upon a Titusville property Saturday where a home’s detached garage had become engulfed in flames, extinguishing it without injuries, according to the Titusville Fire Department.

Crews responded around 7:30 p.m. to the home on Southwest Circle, finding that the flames had spread from the garage to a vehicle and boat nearby, the department said in a statement.

[TRENDING: The Wheel at ICON Park loses power, all riders safely rescued | Here’s why smoke lingers long after the fireworks are over | Become a News 6 Insider]

Captured on video shared by the department, people can be seen using gardening hoses in an attempt to abate the fire from spreading any more. The garage was extinguished after firefighters brought their own hose lines into play, the statement reads.

Firefighters reported no injuries and no further spread of the fire to the home or any adjacent property.

Brevard County Fire Rescue assisted Titusville firefighters at the scene, the department said. The cause of the fire was determined to be electrical in nature, according to the statement.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: