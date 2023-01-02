Part of Canaveral National Seashore reopens Tuesday after hurricane restoration

A damaged boardwalk at Playalinda Beach last month. Part of the beach is reopening to visitors Jan. 3.

CANAVERAL NATIONAL SEASHORE, Fla. – The National Park Service says it will reopen part of Playalinda Beach and Canaveral National Seashore Tuesday after spending two months trying to restore the beach following hurricanes Ian and Nicole.

Visitors will be able to access Playalinda Beach parking areas and boardwalks at numbers 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 7. The rest of the road and beach north of parking area 7 is closed to visitors.

The National Park Service closed the beach in mid-November after the hurricanes damaged beach and dune resources. Pictures on the Canaveral National Seashore Facebook page showed the extent of the damage.

The NPS says more than half of the national seashore is still closed, as officials say there is large debris, and buried hazards, along with disturbed wildlife.

