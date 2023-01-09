Man arrested in Pinellas County linked to Melbourne gun shop break-in, police say

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – A man arrested in Pinellas County is the suspect linked to a break-in at a Melbourne gun store last week, according to police.

Melbourne police confirm Jeremy Middleton, 24, of Apopka, was taken into custody by authorities in Pinellas County and that he appears to be the suspect wanted for stealing several guns at Sicarios Gun Shop last Thursday morning. The department said it has not arrested him in connection with the thefts as of yet.

This comes after the Melbourne Police Department launched an investigation into the burglary, during which someone forcibly opened the rear door of the shop, then smashed several display cases and stole several guns.

The man then fled in a dark-colored Honda with a stolen tag, police said last week. The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said that Honda was stolen from a car dealer in Clermont.

According to an arrest affidavit filed by the sheriff’s office, Middleton was caught on Friday while attempting to break into a Clearwater gun store. They say he fled in the stolen Honda and with a gun reported stolen from Sicarios Gun Shop under the passenger seat.

Melbourne police say investigators went to Middleton’s Apopka home over the weekend and found all of the guns stolen from Sicarios gun store, recovering 14 weapons.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is also investigating the case.

