1 dies after vehicle hits tree in Melbourne

Police are investigating as a traffic homicide

Christie Zizo, Digital Editor

MELBOURNE, Fla. – One person is dead after a vehicle hit a tree in Melbourne Friday, according to police.

Police said the crash happened Friday around 4 p.m. in the area of Post Road west of Wickham Road.

The male driver of a vehicle left the eastbound lanes of Post Road and struck a tree. He was taken to Melbourne Regional Hospital where he later died, according to a news release.

The crash is being investigated as a traffic homicide. If you have any information, contact the Melbourne Police Department at 321-616-5033.

