1 dies after vehicle hits tree in Melbourne

MELBOURNE, Fla. – One person is dead after a vehicle hit a tree in Melbourne Friday, according to police.

Police said the crash happened Friday around 4 p.m. in the area of Post Road west of Wickham Road.

[TRENDING: Antisemitic words projected onto downtown Orlando building on New Year’s Eve | What happened to Damar Hamlin during Monday Night Football game? | Become a News 6 Insider]

The male driver of a vehicle left the eastbound lanes of Post Road and struck a tree. He was taken to Melbourne Regional Hospital where he later died, according to a news release.

The crash is being investigated as a traffic homicide. If you have any information, contact the Melbourne Police Department at 321-616-5033.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: