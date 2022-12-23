Melbourne 18-year-old accused of releasing revenge porn of girl after argument

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A Melbourne 18-year-old was arrested Thursday after deputies said he recorded a girl performing a sex act on him and released the video afterward.

According to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office, 18-year-old Ibn Jones got into an argument with a girl at school in Merritt Island, after which they say he keyed her car.

Deputies said that due to the argument, Jones later released an “explicit video” that featured the girl performing a sex act on Jones while she was underage. She found out after her friends approached her with the video, which was sent to them by Jones, deputies said.

In an arrest affidavit, deputies said Jones eventually apologized while on a phone call with them and the girl. During his apology, Jones justified himself by saying he “had to hit it where it hurts” because she had no remorse for how things ended up, the affidavit shows.

Jones was arrested and faces charges of transmitting child pornography, possessing child pornography and sexual cyberharassment. He is held on a $77,500 bond.

