Longwood man accused of pouring diesel fuel around home, threatening to ignite it

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was arrested early Sunday morning after he poured diesel fuel around a Longwood home and threatened to set it ablaze, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Steven Carden, 38, showed up at a house along South Terrace Boulevard with a gas can and began pouring the fuel on the driveway, by the front door and around the vehicle in the driveway.

[TRENDING: Woman thrown from horse dies after barrel race at Florida rodeo | Tenant shoots landlord after being told to vacate Seminole County home, deputies say | Become a News 6 Insider]

In an arrest report, deputies said a person living at the home reported that Carden, a nearby neighbor, had a lighter and was threatening to “burn their house down.” However, Carden left the home prior to igniting the fuel, deputies said.

The incident marked the third time within the last year that Carden has shown up to the home, with each encounter becoming more aggressive, the report shows.

Carden was later found and arrested at his home, though he initially tried to resist arrest, according to the sheriff’s office.

He faces charges of aggravated assault, damaging property, aggravating stalking, resisting an officer and attempted arson. Carden is held on no bond.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: