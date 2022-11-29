Caterer sued over food laced with marijuana at Longwood wedding, records show

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – An Orlando caterer accused of being involved with food laced with marijuana at a Longwood wedding now faces a lawsuit from one of the wedding guests, according to court records filed Monday.

Joycelyn Bryant, 31, catered the wedding back in February, which is where deputies found multiple guests high on marijuana, the arrest report shows.

[TRENDING: New video shows man missing since Thanksgiving | Scantily clad Jacksonville Jaguars mascot causes social media stir during game | Become a News 6 Insider]

Deputies said they spoke with several of the guests, who had told deputies that they began to feel sick after eating food at the wedding venue provided by Bryant’s catering service, Joycelyn’s Southern Kitchen.

After guests were taken to the hospital while suffering from the effects of the marijuana, both Bryant and the bride — Danya Svoboda, 42 — were arrested, deputies said. Food recovered from the scene tested positive for THC, reports show.

The lawsuit shows that one of the guests at the wedding, Virginia Ann Taylor-Svoboda, filed a lawsuit against Bryant, which says the caterer knowingly allowed the food to be served while laced with marijuana.

[CLICK ON THE MEDIA PLAYER BELOW TO VIEW OUR PREVIOUS REPORTING]

Danya Glenny, 42, and Jocelyn Bryant, 31, are accused of tampering with food that party guests claimed was laced with marijuana.

Taylor-Svoboda became immediately ill and suffered serious, permanent injuries from the marijuana poisoning, according to the lawsuit. Court documents show she is seeking more than $30,000 in damages.

In the meantime, Bryant and Svoboda continue to face felony charges of tampering with food, and sale or delivery of a controlled substance.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: