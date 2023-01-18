Pedestrian fatally struck by train in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A female pedestrian was killed Tuesday after a train struck her along State Route 514, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said they responded in reference to a crash at State Route 514 (Malabar Road) east of U.S. Highway 1 in reference to a northbound Florida East Coast Railway train that had struck the pedestrian.

She was fatally injured in the collision and died at the scene, troopers said.

The pedestrian was not struck at the crossing, but she was rather walking along the track north of the crossing, FHP said in a release.

The train is stopped and blocking State Route 514, though drivers can still use Palm Bay Road as an alternate east-west route, FHP announced.

Troopers said that because the pedestrian wasn’t struck at the crossing, the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting an investigation into her death.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

