Woman accused of killing Mount Dora couple indicted on murder charge

MOUNT DORA, Fla. – The woman accused of killing a Mount Dora couple at their apartment in a senior living community has been indicted on a murder charge.

Vickie Williams, 50, was formally charged Wednesday on first-degree murder and grand theft charges.

The Mount Dora Police Department said officers responded to the Waterman Village senior living complex on Dec. 31 and found Darryl and Sharon Getman, a retired couple in their 80s, stabbed to death inside their home.

According to interim police Chief Mike Gibson, a woman was escorted from the complex by security the day before New Year’s Eve, though she was seen entering again that night.

Afterward, the woman went to an apartment, knocked on the door and asked a resident inside whether she could take a shower, according to the police department. Gibson said the resident hit an alarm button, and the woman then grabbed a set of keys and fled.

The Getmans’ vehicle was seen departing the complex early the next day and Williams was later caught driving it, police said.

“It appears it was a random crime,” Gibson said during a news conference. “I believe it was someone that was simply passing through and it’s a once-in-a-lifetime event.”

Anthony and Brittany Getman, the children of the couple, said their parents had been Mount Dora residents for 20 years and were truly loved by residents in the area.

“We are stunned, devastated and heart-broken by the horrific murder of our parents. If there are words to describe what has happened and it’s impact to our family and the community, we have not found them. Mom and Dad had been residents of Mount Dora for over 20 years and truly loved the area. They were enjoying their golden years staying active and spending time with their many friends. We appreciate all the support we have received. It just shows how well thought of our parents were. We have every confidence in Chief Michael Gibson and the Mount Dora PD and Special Agent Lee Massie and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. They and their teams have worked tirelessly together and with other agencies to solve this crime. We look forward to a successful resolution. We humbly ask you to respect our privacy in this most difficult time and to allow law enforcement to complete their mission to solve this tragically unnecessary crime.” Anthony and Brittany Getman

In interviews, Williams insisted that she got the car from an acquaintance in Georgia named Fuller Blue, that she was living in the car, and that she hadn’t been in Florida in years.

Williams is currently being held on no bond at the Lake County jail.

