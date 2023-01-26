Charges recommended against man who beat shark with hammer on Florida beach, FWC says

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said it is now recommending charges against the man accused of beating a shark with a hammer.

A FWC spokesman confirmed its recommendation to News 6 Thursday afternoon. The agency has not yet said what charges the man could face, but a news release from FWC is expected sometime on Thursday.

[TRENDING: Here’s why Orlando International Airport goes by MCO, not OIA | Florida mother sues school district over OnlyFans controversy | Become a News 6 Insider]

News 6 has reached out to the state attorney’s office to see if prosecutors have decided to pursue charges against the man. We are still waiting to hear back. News 6 has decided not to identify the man accused of the shark beating because he has not been arrested.

This comes more than a month after a man was caught on camera appearing to hit a shark in the head with a hammer repeatedly. The attack happened on Dec. 20 at Bicentennial Beach Park, according to Indian Harbour Police Department.

[Watch video below provided by Harbour House Oceanfront Surf Cam. Warning: This video is extremely graphic. Viewer discretion is advised]

Video shows a man beating a shark over the head with a hammer on a Florida beach, prompting an investigation by wildlife officials.

According to the department, two men were fishing when the shark was brought to shore. Video from Harbour House Oceanfront’s 24/7 live surf cam shows one of the men hitting it on the head multiple times with a hammer.

The video then shows one of the men trying to release the shark back into the ocean and dragging it into the water.

This incident comes months after FWC investigated two men dragging a shark across the New Smyrna Beach shore and stabbing it in the head. However, officials said this was legal.

“It is common practice for anglers to euthanize sharks after landing for ethical and safety concerns. This video is not currently under investigation as no violation of state law regarding the method of harvest occurred,” FWC officials said in a statement in August.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: