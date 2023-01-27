Flagler County man gets 25 years in prison for child porn, sex with minors

Peter Strickland was arrested as a suspect of child molestation, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A Palm Coast man arrested last year in a human trafficking investigation was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Peter Strickland was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty to charges of unlawful sexual activity with a minor, lewd or lascivious battery sex act on a child older than 12 but younger than 16, child pornography possession, and sex acts involving animals.

Strickland was also sentenced to 15 years of sex offender probation after serving prison time and must register as a sex offender.

According to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, Strickland was arrested in July after investigators said he solicited sex from children as young as 13 by offering valuable items in exchange.

At his workplace, Palm Coast Utilities, Strickland admitted to deputies he had sex with the victims 15 times over a two-year period.

Additional charges were filed in September after detectives said multiple files of child pornography and sexual activity between people and animals were found on storage devices seized from Strickland’s home.

