Masked culprits rob USPS worker in Altamonte Springs, officials say

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – A United States Postal Service worker was robbed by as many as four people wearing ski masks in Altamonte Springs, according to a spokesman with USPS Inspection Service.

USPS said the robbery happened Friday just an hour after an attempted robbery of an Orlando postal worker.

Officials with USPS said the robbery and the robbery attempt are believed to be connected.

A USPS spokesperson said the culprits were wearing ski masks and driving a black SUV.

News 6 has reached out to Altamonte Springs police for more details.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.

