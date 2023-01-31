81º

US 17-92 reopens in DeBary after water main repaired

Traffic had to be diverted onto I-4

Christie Zizo, Digital Editor

A water main break shut down the southbound lanes of U.S. 17-92 in DeBary (Volusia County Sheriff's Office)

DEBARY, Fla. – A water main break shut down the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 17-92 in DeBary Tuesday, forcing police to divert traffic onto Interstate 4.

The water main break was in the 800 block of the road, also known as Charles R. Beall Boulevard, about a mile north of the St. Johns River Bridge.

Traffic was diverted onto Interstate 4 while the road was checked for any potential damage.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office opened one southbound lane before later reopening all the lanes.

No other updates are available.

