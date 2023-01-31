US 17-92 reopens in DeBary after water main repaired

A water main break shut down the southbound lanes of U.S. 17-92 in DeBary

DEBARY, Fla. – A water main break shut down the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 17-92 in DeBary Tuesday, forcing police to divert traffic onto Interstate 4.

The water main break was in the 800 block of the road, also known as Charles R. Beall Boulevard, about a mile north of the St. Johns River Bridge.

Traffic was diverted onto Interstate 4 while the road was checked for any potential damage.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office opened one southbound lane before later reopening all the lanes.

Southbound Charles R. Beall Boulevard (U.S. 17-92) is shut down in the 800 block (~1 mile N of the St. Johns River bridge) due to a water main break. Traffic is being diverted to I-4 while crews assess potential damage to the integrity of the road. pic.twitter.com/cv3Z7O5y9K — Volusia Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) January 31, 2023

No other updates are available.

