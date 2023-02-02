79º

‘Objectionable odors:’ Mount Dora landfill faces $1K fine after complaints about stench

Inspectors say landfill sulphur could be smelled at Sullivan Ranch

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

State investigators said they smelled a "landfill sulphur odor" inside the Sullivan Ranch in Mount Dora. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

MOUNT DORA, Fla. – A Mount Dora landfill is facing a $1,000 fine after state officials said the plant emitted “objectionable odors” outside of the facility.

Complaints about a “permeating stench” in Mount Dora have prompted several meetings at the city hall as residents pursued solutions to the stinky situation.

An investigation by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection on Jan. 18 uncovered that Mid Florida Materials, a recycling and disposal facility in Mount Dora, was responsible for emissions of the stench, a report by the department shows.

In a letter to leadership at Hubbard Construction Company, which owns the facility, FDEP officials said that the department was assessing a penalty of $1,000 for failing to comply with state requirements on the issue.

