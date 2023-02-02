Oviedo police searching for man accused of depositing fraudulent check at bank

Police said the man deposited the check into a Chase Bank account using a victim’s personal information on Jan. 19.

OVIEDO, Fla. – Oviedo police are searching for a man accused of depositing a fraudulent check at a Chase Bank two weeks ago.

According to police, the man deposited the check into a Chase Bank account using a victim’s personal information on Jan. 19.

[TRENDING: WATCH AGAIN: SpaceX early morning rocket launch from Kennedy Space Center | Florida 16-year-old student’s life changed by mystery illness; family seeks help | Become a News 6 Insider]

Police are asking anyone who can identify the man or who have experienced similar incidents to contact Sgt. Matthew DePanicis at 407-971-4959 or mdepanicis@cityofoviedo.net.

If you know who this person is, please contact us. pic.twitter.com/FvqONs9DTh — OviedoPolice (@OviedoPD) February 2, 2023

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: