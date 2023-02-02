80º

Oviedo police searching for man accused of depositing fraudulent check at bank

Incident occurred at Chase Bank on Jan. 19

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

Tags: Oviedo, Seminole County, Crime
Police said the man deposited the check into a Chase Bank account using a victim’s personal information on Jan. 19. (Oviedo Police Department)

OVIEDO, Fla. – Oviedo police are searching for a man accused of depositing a fraudulent check at a Chase Bank two weeks ago.

According to police, the man deposited the check into a Chase Bank account using a victim’s personal information on Jan. 19.

Police are asking anyone who can identify the man or who have experienced similar incidents to contact Sgt. Matthew DePanicis at 407-971-4959 or mdepanicis@cityofoviedo.net.

About the Author:

Samantha started at WKMG-TV in September 2020. Before joining the News 6 team, Samantha was a political reporter for The Villages Daily Sun and has had freelance work featured in the Evansville Courier-Press and The Community Paper. When not writing, she enjoys travelling and performing improv comedy.

