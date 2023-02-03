Clermont Elementary School to close this summer. Here’s what will replace it

Clermont Elementary School will be converted into Lincoln Park Education Center, a place that will provide a flexible-day high school program along with dual enrollment career opportunities, according to the school district.

CLERMONT, Fla. – Clermont Elementary School is set to close in June, but that doesn’t mean class will be out of session at this location, Lake County Schools announced on Thursday.

The campus, located at 680 E Highland Ave., will be converted into Lincoln Park Education Center, a place that will provide a flexible-day high school program along with dual enrollment career opportunities, according to the school district.

School officials said the center, which is projected to open in August 2024, will give students the chance to earn college credit by participating in Lake Technical College and Lake-Sumter State College courses at the Highland Avenue location.

Classes available include computer literacy, adult education programming and introduction to culinary or construction, as well as college and career counseling. District officials also said they are exploring the possibility of offering a two-year associate’s degree in construction management at the center.

“We know that for some students, a traditional high school schedule is not the best option,” Superintendent Diane Kornegay said. “A flexible schedule will give them the opportunity to work and help their families while still working toward their personal goals.”

School officials added the learning environment will combine online curriculum with traditional classroom experiences, including face-to-face instruction, one-on-one and small-group interventions, elective courses, workforce training through dual enrollment, mentoring, support services and an 18-credit diploma program.

Classes will be held Mondays through Thursdays from August through June, while Fridays are dedicated to parent or student meetings with teachers from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

