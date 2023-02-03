Florida Craft Brew & Wingfest returns to Vero Beach

VERO BEACH, Fla. – If you find yourself craving chicken wings anytime soon, this festival is the place to be.

The Florida Craft Brew & Wingfest is returning to Vero Beach for an egg-citing weekend ahead at the Royal Palm Pointe. The festival will take place on Saturday, Feb. 18 from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The chicken wing festival will include live music with four bands performing across two stages and over 250 craft beers to taste. A variety of wing options will be served such as smoked, grilled, fried, sauced and spiced.

The festival will also contain a wing-eating competition to win the title of “Vero’s Best Wings.”

A children’s menu will be offering items such as pizza, hamburgers and pretzel necklaces. A root beer-tasting contest will also be showcased.

The event has free admission for attendees, however, beer-tasting bracelets are priced at $55. A bracelet will allow participants to try several rare and home-brewed beers.

All proceeds obtained or donated will go to the Rotary Club Vero Beach Sunrise, a non-profit charitable organization.

Click here to purchase beer-tasting bracelets or visit the festival’s website for more information.

