Nudist resort, businesses, homes under precautionary water boil advisory in Osceola County

ORLANDO, Fla. – A precautionary water boil advisory has been issued for customers in the Poinciana area, according to a news release from the Toho Water Authority.

The utility company reported Sunday that service had been restored but recommended customers to boil their water for one minute prior to consumption until further notice.

The area affected includes homes and businesses east of Marigold Avenue north of Walnut Street, as well as the Cypress Cove Nudist Resort.

The boil water advisory was first issued Saturday after a “water main break under Reedy Creek.”

Customers who use potable water for irrigation are asked to use it sparingly until repairs are completed.

For more information about boil water advisories and how to stay safe, click here.