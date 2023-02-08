Eustis native to help facilitate Super Bowl flyover

Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Baumann is one of the sailors maintaining the aircrafts used in the unified flyover during the upcoming Super Bowl.

EUSTIS, Fla. – This Eustis native is playing a big part in the 2023 Super Bowl.

Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Baumann is part of a team maintaining one of the three aircraft that will be used in the unified flyover during the game, where the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles will be playing for the coveted Vince Lombardi Trophy, according to a U.S. Navy Office blog post.

Navy officials said Baumann is helping behind the scenes to facilitate Electronic Attack Squadron 129, which will take flight over the field during the Super Bowl National Anthem.

The flyover formation includes two F/A-18F Super Hornets from “Flying Eagles” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 122, a F-35C Lightning II from “Argonauts” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 147 and a EA-18G Growler from “Vikings” Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 129.

Baumann, who grew up in Central Florida and graduated from Eustis High School in 2011, is representing the city’s skills and values in his military work, according to officials.

“Growing up in my hometown I learned to have a strong work ethic,” Baumann said in the blog. “I joined the Navy because my grandfather retired from the Navy, and I wanted a better path for myself and my future. Serving in the Navy gives me a chance to better myself.”

