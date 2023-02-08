77º

Orange County firefighters rescue hawk stuck in Top Golf net

Hawk to be cared for during its recovery, fire officials said

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

Firefighters rescued a hawk Tuesday evening at Top Golf after the bird got stuck in the course’s net, according to Orange County Fire Rescue. (Orange County Fire Rescue)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Firefighters rescued a hawk Tuesday evening at Top Golf after the bird got stuck in the course’s net, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

OCFR posted pictures to social media showing firefighters using a crane to reach the hawk.

According to the post, Top Golf shut down operations temporarily to help fire crews rescue the bird.

After the hawk’s rescue, it was left with the Audubon Center for Birds of Prey, which will care for the hawk during its recovery, fire officials said.

