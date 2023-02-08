Orange County firefighters rescue hawk stuck in Top Golf net

Firefighters rescued a hawk Tuesday evening at Top Golf after the bird got stuck in the course’s net, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

OCFR posted pictures to social media showing firefighters using a crane to reach the hawk.

This evening Orange County firefighters rescued a tired and scared hawk. We would like to thank Top Golf for shutting down temporally while fire units rescued the Hawk. We would also like to thank Audubon Center for Birds of Prey. They'll be caring for the hawk during recovery. pic.twitter.com/szLJBaB5kC — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) February 8, 2023

According to the post, Top Golf shut down operations temporarily to help fire crews rescue the bird.

After the hawk’s rescue, it was left with the Audubon Center for Birds of Prey, which will care for the hawk during its recovery, fire officials said.

