Fight over relationship leads to man being shot, killed in Daytona Beach, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A fight over a relationship at a Daytona Beach apartment complex on Sunday morning led to a man being shot and killed, according to police.

The Daytona Beach Police Department said Quinton Pompey, 42, shot someone who had been in a romantic relationship with Pompey’s significant other.

The shooting happened at an apartment complex at 1381 N. Clyde Morris Blvd.

Police arrived there at about 3 a.m. and found the victim, 38-year-old Cory Austell with a single gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they discovered Austell had confronted Pompey about the relationship, which was on-again, off-again. Police say Pompey fired a single gun shot, which killed Austell.

Pompey is facing a charge of second-degree murder with a firearm.

The case is still under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call Det. Jayson Wallace with Daytona Beach police at 386-671-5207.

