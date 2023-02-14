2 hurt in Orange County shooting, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Two people were injured in a shooting on Monday, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they responded to the 5600 block of Long Iron Drive for the shooting around 3:42 p.m. and found two people who were shot.

Both victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The victims declined to prosecute and were not cooperative with the investigation, deputies said.

[TRENDING: 17-year-old found shot to death in Orange County | Palm Bay councilman Pete Filiberto accused of DUI, carrying cocaine in shoe | Brevard community rallies behind family whose son played in Super Bowl | Become a News 6 Insider]

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: