Body found in water at Grant-Valkaria boat ramp, deputies say

Man’s body found at John Jorgensen’s Landing

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

Tags: Brevard County, Grant-Valkaria, John Jorgensen’s Landing
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – The body of a man who had gone out in a canoe was found in the water Wednesday morning at a boat ramp in Grant-Valkaria, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they were called around 9:30 a.m. to John Jorgensen’s Landing and located the man’s body just north of his canoe.

The sheriff’s office has provided no further information to News 6, such as the man‘s name or what investigators believe led to his death.

