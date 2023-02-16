Get your mental health questions answered with News 6

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 is shining a light on the struggle for mental health and wellness in Central Florida with a full day of mental health programming, and we want to hear your questions.

Share your questions about mental health and wellness above and on Friday, Feb. 24 an expert from the Mental Health Association of Central Florida will join meteorologist Jonathan Kegges to answer your questions.

Simply post a comment in the forum above, and we will get your questions answered.

And if you need help right away, we have a list of Central Florida phone numbers and websites you can check out HERE.

