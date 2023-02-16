Orlando community invited to join unity walk honoring police Lt. Debra Clayton

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando Commissioner Regina Hill on Saturday will officiate the first Stop The Violence and Embrace Inc. Unity Walk in honor of Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton and the organization’s late founder Jack Williams Jr.

Promising free food and haircuts, live music, a bounce house and more, the walk begins at 9 a.m. at Exploria Stadium and ends at Lake Lorna Doone Park, according to an event flyer.

Orlando police Chief Eric Smith will also provide remarks at the event, the flyer states.

The inaugural Unity Walk seeks to unite participants and call for an end to senseless tragedy.

[TRENDING: Crews battle massive fire at Osceola County nursery | Lizard watch: Scientists urge Floridians to report brown basilisk sightings | Become a News 6 Insider]

Clayton was fatally shot outside of an Orange County Walmart in January 2017 by Markeith Loyd, who was on the run after having shot and killed his pregnant ex-girlfriend Sade Dixon. Loyd was found guilty in both shootings, later sentenced to death for Clayton’s murder.

Jack Williams was the founder and the CEO of “Stop The Violence and Embrace Inc.,” an Orlando-based anti-violence and mentoring organization. Its stated mission is to push for the prevention of violence and to mentor at-risk youth through community support projects.

For more information about the event, call 407-818-1773 or 386-414-3742.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: