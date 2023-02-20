Florida gas prices predicted to decline further after dropping over 3 weeks

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida gas prices have decreased a total of 28 cents over a period of three weeks and may continue to decline further in the coming weeks, according to a news release from AAA.

Florida gas prices averaged at $3.31 per gallon on Sunday, a 9 cent drop from the previous week.

The dip in low gas prices can be accredited to the fluctuating prices of oil per barrel.

“The fuel market is on a downward trend due to a combination of rising global oil supplies and renewed concerns that the U.S. Federal Reserve will pass another interest rate hike in effort to curb inflation,” AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins said in a news release.

The price of oil per barrel has lowered this week, compared to last week’s high price.

Gas prices are expected to drop more, as prices per oil barrel continue to lower.

“This has already been a volatile year for prices at the pump, and that’s likely to continue in the coming months,” Jenkins said. “Gas prices normally increase in the spring as Americans take road trips, which drives up fuel demand. At the same time, refineries conduct springtime maintenance and begin making summer gasoline, which is more expensive to produce.”

Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.57), Naples ($3.47), Miami ($3.43)

Least expensive metro markets – Panama City ($3.15), Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.16), Orlando ($3.20)

Ways to Save on Gasoline

Combine errands to limit driving time.

Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

Pay with cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2%.

Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

