Woman accused of shooting terminally ill husband at Daytona Beach hospital indicted

Ellen Gilland was being held without bond on Monday in Volusia County, records show.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The woman accused of shooting her terminally ill husband at a Daytona Beach hospital and engaging in a standoff with police is no longer facing first-degree murder charges.

Ellen Gilland is instead now indicted on assisting self-murder/manslaughter charges, according to the state attorney’s office. A grand jury in Volusia County heard the case Wednesday.

Gilland, 76, is accused of helping her husband kill himself at AdventHealth Daytona Beach last month. Police said 77-year-old Jerry Gilland had been ill for some time and he and his wife had planned his death.

A woman fatally shot her terminally ill husband inside a Florida hospital on Saturday and then barricaded herself in his room for four hours before surrendering, Daytona Beach officials said.

Bodycam video shows Ellen Gilland engaging in a standoff with police, which lasted nearly four hours, before surrendering. At one point, police said she shot at them.

In the video, several officers are outside the hospital room where the shooting occurred and they can be heard ordering Gilland to “drop the gun.”

Gilland was also charged with aggravated assault with a firearm and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm.

She is being held without bond in the Volusia County Jail.

